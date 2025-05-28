Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Make Music Industry History at the Same Time

Drake Hits Diamond RIAA Milestone ... 💎💿 As Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' FINALLY Drops Off Billboard

Drake and Kendrick Lamar both achieved music industry milestones on Wednesday ... which ironically both work in Drake's favor!!!

The Recording Industry Association of America announced Drake's classic hits "Best I Ever Had" and "Hold On, We're Going Home" allowed him to break the record for most Diamond-certified releases in history, with 10 ... surpassing both Garth Brooks and Post Malone, who previously tied him with nine apiece.

Podcast talks about fans rebelling from Drake's music appear to be nothing but hot air ... his plays are still going up!!!

Elsewhere, Kendrick's globally viral diss track "Not Like Us" bowed out of the Billboard Hot 100 after 53 straight weeks on the chart ... marking the longest-charting rap song EVER!!!

The buzz may be dead, but "Not Like Us" did plenty of damage during its run ... cleaning up at the Grammys by winning five awards and breaching over 1.5 billion streams!!!

As you know, Kendrick's diss is the centerpiece behind Drake's ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

The silver lining is there's a slim chance Drake will hear "Not Like Us" on the radio going forward!!!

