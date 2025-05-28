Drake and Kendrick Lamar Make Music Industry History at the Same Time

As Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' FINALLY Drops Off Billboard

Drake and Kendrick Lamar both achieved music industry milestones on Wednesday ... which ironically both work in Drake's favor!!!

@Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had” are now certified RIAA Diamond, bringing Drake to a total of 10 Diamond Certifications. @ovosound pic.twitter.com/w2PT5sBjAd — RIAA (@RIAA) May 28, 2025 @RIAA

The Recording Industry Association of America announced Drake's classic hits "Best I Ever Had" and "Hold On, We're Going Home" allowed him to break the record for most Diamond-certified releases in history, with 10 ... surpassing both Garth Brooks and Post Malone, who previously tied him with nine apiece.

Podcast talks about fans rebelling from Drake's music appear to be nothing but hot air ... his plays are still going up!!!

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" departs this week's Hot 100.



It debuted at #1 and re-peaked on two additional occasions, swept all five of its GRAMMYs nominations and became the longest charting hip-hop song of all-time. pic.twitter.com/nGzuAPIOgQ — chart data (@chartdata) May 28, 2025 @chartdata

Elsewhere, Kendrick's globally viral diss track "Not Like Us" bowed out of the Billboard Hot 100 after 53 straight weeks on the chart ... marking the longest-charting rap song EVER!!!

The buzz may be dead, but "Not Like Us" did plenty of damage during its run ... cleaning up at the Grammys by winning five awards and breaching over 1.5 billion streams!!!

As you know, Kendrick's diss is the centerpiece behind Drake's ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group.