Kendrick Lamar Uses 'GNX' Tour Downtime to Bump Lefty Gunplay & JasonMartin Album

Kendrick Lamar is currently beaming with pride over the release of Lefty Gunplay's new album ... they turned the "TV off" and now the up-and-coming rapper has been put on!!!

On Friday, Lefty and JasonMartin AKA Problem's "Can't Get Right" joint album released with plenty of support from the West Coast ... The Game, Ty Dolla $ign, Mike & Keys, and Wallie the Sensei, who also appeared on K. Dot's "GNX" with Lefty.

JasonMartin broke the news via text to Kendrick, who's currently out in New Jersey on tour with SZA, and the megastar rapper exclaimed he dropped everything to give it a whirl.

Kendrick wrote ... "Wow ... N***a yall did that!!! I appreciate this too much dawg. The first album of a new artist from 'gnx.' And it's going up. I'm bout to thump it out here. Im proud of lefty. And always love for u playing big roles behind them boards."

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick's "GNX" dropped last November and Lefty is just the latest to reap the benefits. We recently spoke to AZ Chike, who recently got a heap load of cash thanks to his "Peekaboo" feature being blasted in a Gatorade commercial!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

And when we caught up with Peysoh during the height of the L.A. wildfires, he was using his newfound fame from "GNX" to spread morale in his community.

Play video content TMZ.com