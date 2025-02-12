Kendrick Lamar Bell-Bottom Jeans From Super Bowl Sold Out

Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show doubled as a fashion trendsetting moment -- his viral bell-bottom jeans are completely sold out!!!

The flared-leg jeans cost $1,200 ... and more than 130 million viewers witnessed Kendrick perform inside the Superdome in New Orleans.

French luxury fashion house Celine tells TMZ the pair of jeans Kendrick wore for the historic moment were "Marco" style, in dark union wash denim.

Kendrick was fitted with size 29 women's ... but as you can see, the entire collection is sold out.

At least one springtime fling is confirmed!!!

Celine and Kendrick's pgLang brand partnered with the French fashion house in 2022, and as you can see, the relationship has been fruitful.

Kendrick was also rocking Deion Sanders' famed Nike Air DT Max sneakers, but the masses haven't caught on yet ... the bell-bottoms covered them up!!!

