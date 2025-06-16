Drake Presses Politician to Apologize After He's Seen at Kendrick Lamar Concert

Drake was none too happy after Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh was spotted at Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 2nd Toronto tour date, and Drake blasted him with a diss ... whose side are you on, you "goof"???

The internet is undefeated. Give us 24 hrs. Hold please pic.twitter.com/gxB5DgLIiK — 7 (@Juana4ev) June 16, 2025 @Juana4ev

The diss came via Instagram DM and was made public after Drake posted it to his stories ... the two Canucks followed each other back in 2019, but had limited interactions over the years.

Singh, the city's former New Democratic Party leader, quickly apologized -- and threw the Compton visitor under the bus ... "I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it, I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city ... For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Kendrick's 48 hours in the 6 have upset the general order of things and the beef still lingers from last year.

Toronto fans chanted “one more time” again after Not Like Us. (Night 2)#GrandNationalTour pic.twitter.com/A1OutLUj4R — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) June 14, 2025 @KendrickChart