Leighton 'Lake' Morrison Confirms New Jack Harlow Album, Praises Drake 'Comeback'

Play video content TMZ.com

Jack Harlow's been relatively quiet since collaborating with Doja Cat earlier this year, but his Generation Now label boss Leighton "Lake" Morrison is telling us great things come for those who wait ... till the top of next year!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Lake on Thursday at LAX and he promised Jack's new album would arrive either at the tail end of 2025 or top of the next year.

We also got Lake to give us his A&R expertise on the effectiveness of Drake's new "comeback" track, “What Did I Miss?” ... which intentionally teases the elephant in the room that's still clocking his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The song is projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- Lake sees it as a win because, in his opinion, Drake doesn't make any bad songs!!!