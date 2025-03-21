Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Nab Matt Damon, John Mayer Cameos for 'Just Us' Vid
Jack Harlow and Doja Cat walk into a bar -- but you haven't seen this story before.
The two superstars just released "Just Us," their first-ever collab after years of teasing, and the video looks like a scene out of a Hollywood bar on Oscar night ... with tons of celeb cameos!!!
Veteran director Neal Farmer rounds up an ensemble cast inside L.A. hot spot Horses ... Jack's "The Instigator" costar Matt Damon, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, Nicholas Braun, and one of Jack's "best friends in the whole world," Taylor Rooks, all show their beautiful mugs.
jack harlow x doja cat pic.twitter.com/59biq0R7dp— best of jack harlow (@misssionaryjack) March 21, 2025 @misssionaryjack
Malcolm Todd, Jack's Generation Now execs DJ Drama and Leighton Morrison, Anok Yai, Molly Banz and Ben Willett all round out the special cast.
JH's been dropping off loosie tracks for months as he gears up for his next album mode ... Doja just may have helped serve up his next chart-topper!!!