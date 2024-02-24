Jack Harlow Not Remixing 'Lovin On Me' Despite Success

Play video content TMZ.com

Don't anticipate Jack Harlow to force out a remix of his blockbuster jam "Lovin On Me" ... that track is a 1 of 1!!!

ICYMI ... Jack revealed to TMZ Hip Hop earlier this week that his lovable dog would remain nameless -- and he also told us there's a fat chance there will be a sequel to "Lovin On Me" -- his biggest hit to date!!!

You can see Jack pause for a moment and mentally debate on the possibility of remixing a track before shutting down the idea completely.

If it ain't broke, no need to fix it or even reach for the glue ... the song's been killing since releasing in November with nearly 500 million Spotify streams and 75 million plays on YouTube!!!

It also returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 6th time this week -- which you gotta admit, has boosted Jack's skin in the music game.

Not even new songs from Beyoncé and Kanye West could slow down his bop.

