Jack Harlow Roasted For Lackluster Halftime Show Performance

Jack Harlow was responsible for Thanksgiving dinners going cold across the nation ... with the only thing drier than the turkey being his NFL halftime performance during the Lions-Packers game Thursday.

The rapper's six-minute-long set was blasted as "low-budget" after he failed to elicit any enthusiasm while performing tunes such as "First Class," "Tyler Herro" and "WHATS POPPIN" ... and many even took offense to his amateurish igloo-design backdrop.

Total budget for Jack Harlow halftime show = $49.99 pic.twitter.com/EinPJ2gphr — Dr. Johnny (@drjohnny__) November 23, 2023 @drjohnny__

"They said Jack Harlow's halftime performance set looked like it was from Frozen and I'm CRYING!!!" one viewer mocked ... while another joked the budget for his show was $49.99.

Others already nursing wounds over Detroit trailing 23-6 at the break went as far as to dub it "the worst performance ever" ... urging the 25-year-old to rethink accepting a similar halftime show offer in the future.

Okay... now this is an halftime show 🔥



Dolly Parton is a million times better than Jack Harlow, and she's 77-years old.https://t.co/mkUSFbwZan pic.twitter.com/MagzYXvhm2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 23, 2023 @NFL_DovKleiman

The ridicule didn't end there ... with country icon Dolly Parton heralded as a better performer at age 77 -- and others claiming Jack's show was the sole reason their Thanksgiving was ruined.