Jack Harlow Floored by Similarities in His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jack Harlow Wax Figure Looks Just Like Me!!! Madame Tussauds Nailed It

7/10/2023 9:51 AM PT
Jack Harlow can't spot any issues with his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds ... the Kentucky rapper's conceding the thing does his mug justice!!!

Jack formally met the still-life version of himself over the weekend in Las Vegas and appeared pleasantly surprised by the finished product.

The statue is modeled after his look when he rocked the cream-colored Musika New York suit last year in his “Churchill Downs" music video featuring Drake.

Madame Tussauds also gave Jack's figure a rapper accessory ... a crystallized necklace pendant that's shaped like his native Bluegrass state. Rapper replicas gotta shine too when they're on display, y'know!!!

Harlow's figure was created in London and took about 6 months and 20 studio artists to recreate his handsomeness.

First-class work!

