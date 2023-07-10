Jack Harlow Floored by Similarities in His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
7/10/2023 9:51 AM PT
Jack Harlow can't spot any issues with his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds ... the Kentucky rapper's conceding the thing does his mug justice!!!
Jack formally met the still-life version of himself over the weekend in Las Vegas and appeared pleasantly surprised by the finished product.
The statue is modeled after his look when he rocked the cream-colored Musika New York suit last year in his “Churchill Downs" music video featuring Drake.
Madame Tussauds also gave Jack's figure a rapper accessory ... a crystallized necklace pendant that's shaped like his native Bluegrass state. Rapper replicas gotta shine too when they're on display, y'know!!!
Harlow's figure was created in London and took about 6 months and 20 studio artists to recreate his handsomeness.
First-class work!