Jack Harlow Floored by Similarities in His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Wax Figure Looks Just Like Me!!!

Jack Harlow can't spot any issues with his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds ... the Kentucky rapper's conceding the thing does his mug justice!!!

Jack formally met the still-life version of himself over the weekend in Las Vegas and appeared pleasantly surprised by the finished product.

The statue is modeled after his look when he rocked the cream-colored Musika New York suit last year in his “Churchill Downs" music video featuring Drake.

Madame Tussauds also gave Jack's figure a rapper accessory ... a crystallized necklace pendant that's shaped like his native Bluegrass state. Rapper replicas gotta shine too when they're on display, y'know!!!

Harlow's figure was created in London and took about 6 months and 20 studio artists to recreate his handsomeness.