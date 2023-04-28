Jack Harlow Proclaims Himself 2nd Best White Rapper Behind Eminem

Jack Harlow dropped his new album "Jackman" on Friday and made a bold statement -- proclaiming himself to be the best white rapper since Eminem burst onto the scene!!!

On the album's 2nd track, "They Don’t Love It," Jack references Em's famous "Lose Yourself" line about his mother's spaghetti with the lyrics ... "The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/And hold the comments 'cause I promise you I'm honestly better than whoever came to your head right then" ... and then goes on to rap about how he outworks all his Caucasian competition!!!

Obviously, there have been several white rappers who have cut through since Em -- MGK, Millyz, Marlon Craft and Action Bronson are just a few who've been honing their craft, but doesn't matter ... Jack says he's better!!!

As we previously reported, Jack's 3rd project aimed to put the lyrical spotlight back on him after his sophomore album was labeled too commercial ... and judging from the early reviews, the music is meeting fans' expectations.