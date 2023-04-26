MGK and Cordae Freestyle in British Accents Over Central Cee's 'Doja' Beat

Machine Gun Kelly is back in his rap bag ... courtesy of a new freestyle over Central Cee's "Doja" where he invited Cordae to his backyard to tag along!!!

A focused MGK grabbed the mic first in freshly painted fingernails while flipping bars about "Game of Thrones," and even bigged up his life with fiancée Megan Fox after not scoring a date to his prom.

Cordae managed to match Kellz's energy with ease ... even while dropping lines about the size of his junk!!! 😁

The two MCs provided one another's ad-libs and flexed their premier lyrical chops ... even adopting English accents to reflect Cee's styling on the track!!!