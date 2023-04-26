MGK and Cordae Freestyle in British Accents Over Central Cee's 'Doja' Beat
Machine Gun Kelly & Cordae We Got Flows For Days ... Even with a British Accent!!!
4/26/2023 12:39 PM PT
Machine Gun Kelly is back in his rap bag ... courtesy of a new freestyle over Central Cee's "Doja" where he invited Cordae to his backyard to tag along!!!
A focused MGK grabbed the mic first in freshly painted fingernails while flipping bars about "Game of Thrones," and even bigged up his life with fiancée Megan Fox after not scoring a date to his prom.
Cordae managed to match Kellz's energy with ease ... even while dropping lines about the size of his junk!!! 😁
The two MCs provided one another's ad-libs and flexed their premier lyrical chops ... even adopting English accents to reflect Cee's styling on the track!!!
MGK has been vocal about getting back into hip hop after landing a pair of No. 1 rock albums, and his Cypher series looks to be the perfect practice field.