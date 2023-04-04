Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Together In Hawaii Amid Breakup Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might still be an item after all ... or at least working on gettin' back to normal, because the 2 were spotted together getting some grub in Hawaii.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... MGK and Megan were having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Big Island Monday night, enjoying each other's company -- but there was no kissing or touching going on, which is a rare sight for them.

We're told they dined for about an hour, and even waved to some of his fans as the 2 headed out for the night. They followed up their meal with a walk down to the beach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BTW, don't let that red hair fool ya -- that's for sure M.F. ... she dyed it last month.

As we reported, Megan hinted at a breakup in February when she posted lyrics from Beyonce's Lemonade album about dishonesty -- she deleted her social media soon after that.

Of course, people took that as a sign they split ... some even speculating he had a fling with his band's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd -- whose team fully denied all of it.

Megan then came back to Instagram, shutting down rumors ..."There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."