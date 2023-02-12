Megan Fox Hints at Breakup with Machine Gun Kelly By Quoting from Beyonce's Lemonade

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Megan Fox is hinting she broke up with Machine Gun Kelly ... because it's hard to think of another scenario based on the song she referenced.

Megan posted early Sunday, "You can taste the dishonesty it’s all over your breath" ... and it appears she's burning something.

As you know, Megan's quote is from Beyonce's song, "Pray You Catch Me," which is featured on her Lemonade album. As you know, the 2016 album is all about Jay-Z cheating on her.

Megan unfollowed everyone except 3 folks ... Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem. Em is significant because he's heavy into beef with MGK.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022. She's also appeared in his music video for "My Bloody Valentine."

The two have been inseparable for a while now, but based on the post, that may all be history.