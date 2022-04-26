Machine Gun Kelly Eyes Return to Rap, Megan Fox Spills on Blood-Drinking Rituals

Machine Gun Kelly has Megan Fox's lifeblood steadily coursing through his veins these days ... and the veteran artist says he's ready to return to making hip hop music.

MGK, who just topped the Billboard 200 with his 2nd consecutive rock album, "Mainstream Sellout," was recently a guest on Audacy's "Check In" podcast with Kevan Kenney where he expressed he missed the art of rapping and rhyming.

"I'm going to make a rap album for myself," MGK exclaimed. "For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder. If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I'm going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product. I made 'Tickets' and "Mainstream Sellout" because I wanted to make them ... I'm gonna step into where I left "Hotel Diablo" and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the Hip Hop Machine Gun Kelly. That's where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore."

The aforementioned "Hotel Diablo" album served as MGK's last crack at a rap album, coming fresh off his highly publicized rap battle with Eminem.

In January, MGK also expanded on his relationship with Megan by asking for her hand in marriage, and revealing to the world they celebrated with a ritual guzzling of each other's blood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the "Night Teeth" actress clarified while they weren't exactly as vampiric as people think, opting to just indulge in "a few drops" ... she did admit MGK is always willing to take shards of broken glass to the chest to prove his love.

The engaged couple are also set to star together in the upcoming comedy film, "Good Mourning," proving their work-play relationship can exist outside the dungeon.