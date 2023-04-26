Jack Harlow Announces 'Jackman' Album With Topless Cover Art

Jack Harlow's set to deliver a new set of tunes (and apparently a new alter-ego) this Friday with the announcement of his third studio album titled "Jackman."

The Kentucky-born rapper hopped on IG on Wednesday to reveal the project's album cover art ... which depicts a shirtless JH flexing his guns in a back alley behind a rundown basketball hoop.

Sources close to the project tell TMZ Hip Hop that the upcoming album will lean into Jack's more lyrical side ... after having padded the Billboard Charts with his No. 1 crossover hit "First Class" last go-around.