Jack Harlow Announces 'Jackman' Album With Topless Cover Art

Jack Harlow I'm 'Jackman!!!' 3rd Album's Dropping Friday ... Expect Bars
4/26/2023 11:38 AM PT
Jack Harlow's set to deliver a new set of tunes (and apparently a new alter-ego) this Friday with the announcement of his third studio album titled "Jackman."
The Kentucky-born rapper hopped on IG on Wednesday to reveal the project's album cover art ... which depicts a shirtless JH flexing his guns in a back alley behind a rundown basketball hoop.
Sources close to the project tell TMZ Hip Hop that the upcoming album will lean into Jack's more lyrical side ... after having padded the Billboard Charts with his No. 1 crossover hit "First Class" last go-around.
If all goes well, 2023 will pan out to be a championship year for JH. His feature film "White Men Can't Jump" drops on May 19 alongside stars Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, and the late Lance Reddick.