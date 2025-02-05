Drake Changes 'Nonstop' Lyrics Amid Beef With LeBron James

Drake is still in his feelings when it comes to LeBron James ... 'cause the rap superstar switched up his song lyrics to take shots at the Lakers champion amid their apparent feud.

Drizzy's in Australia for his "Anita Max Wynn Tour" this week ... and when it came time to perform his track, "Nonstop," on Tuesday -- he notably revised a line that name-dropped the King.

The line usually goes, "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?" ... but instead, the 6ix God changed it to "but NOT LeBron."

Drake and Bron go WAY back, but the former seemingly took issue with the latter's ongoing love for Kendrick Lamar -- despite the rap beef that dominated 2024.

Drake changed his LeBron line on 'Nonstop', while performing in Perth 👀



"How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man" pic.twitter.com/v2YJFEyUkT — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 5, 2025 @nfr_podcast

In particular, LeBron went to Kendrick's Juneteenth "Pop Out" concert at the Kia Forum ... where he was spotted vibing along to K. Dot's entire set.

More recently, Bron celebrated his birthday by rapping along to a Kendrick song at a celebration for his 40th trip around the sun.

Play video content June 2024 TMZSports.com

The awkward part?? Drake has a tattoo of LeBron in his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey.

The signs of a rift are there -- Drake unfollowed him on social media ... and he took apparent shots in his "Fighting Irish Freestyle" song.