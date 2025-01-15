Drake's 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Falsely Says Kendrick Grew Up in Oakland

Forget the issue of Drake's street cred (just for a moment), because it's his lawyers who clearly know very little about Kendrick Lamar ... the guy who wrote the song they're suing UMG over.

A big part of Drake's 81-page defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us" refers to the danger the diss track created for the Toronto rapper -- as the song "repeatedly suggests that violence should be used against Drake because he is a pedophile," and "the Recording repeats 'wop, wop, wop, wop' and then says Lamar will 'f**k 'em up.'"

But this is where Drake's legal team gets out over its skis, writing ... "Later, the Recording threatens that if Drake comes to Oakland, where Lamar grew up, he will not make it out alive: 'I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop.'"

Play video content TMZ.com

We're guessing Drake didn't proofread his lawyers' work, because -- like all hip hop fans -- he's fully aware K. Dot was born and raised in Compton, not the Bay Area.

Play video content

Of course, Kendrick only made the Oakland reference because Drake used an A.I.-created Tupac voice in his "Taylor Made" diss track. 'Pac's the one who spent his 20s in Oakland, so, KL's lyric is simply suggesting Oaktown won't forgive Drake.

We know, we know ... basic hip hop knowledge.

TMZ broke the story ... Drake dropped the lawsuit against his own label, blasting UMG for publishing and promoting a song that labels him a "certified pedophile" -- something he denies and says UMG knows to be false.