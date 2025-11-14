Drake Denies T.I. Urban Legend, Says Late Friend Never Urinated on Him

Drake finally had time to address the years-long claim that T.I.'s late friend once (accidentally) peed on him during a film screening ... and he's calling the story fake news!!!

Champagne Papi rained down in the comments of a Canadian hip hop pub who were retelling the alleged pissy incident ... "Nuh man never pissed on me in life that story was for the net cause mans don't have sh*t to say to get their interviews watched 🤣"

It was Meek Mill who first set it off, referencing the incident in his 2015 Drake diss, "Wanna Know" ... "You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n****, we ain't forget / Real n****s back in style this shit is lit / This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent."

The legend goes that T.I.'s childhood friend, Terrance 'Cap' Beasley, had just come home from a long prison bid and got so drunk at T.I.'s film premiere for the 2010 flick "Takers," he took a whiz in the aisle thinking he was in the bathroom, and some trickles got on Drake.

T.I. shared the story in interviews years ago and immortalized the claim in his 2020 John Legend collab, "We Did It Big," where he raps about Cap ... "So drunk in L.A., end up pissin' on Drake, sh*t / F*** it, that's still my brother."

Kendrick Lamar also used the pissy folklore as ammo during his highly publicized Drake beef, when he instructed Drake's son Adonis to "Never let a man piss on your leg, son / Either you die right there or pop that man in the head, son" on the track "Meet The Grahams."