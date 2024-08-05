Rapper T.I. Arrested in Mistaken Identity Case at ATL Airport

Rapper T.I. was arrested on mistaken identity Sunday night at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

A warrant had been issued for another man named Clifford Harris -- the same as T.I.'s real name -- who was wanted in Baltimore, Maryland.

The suspect is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun.

T.I. was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. Since the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing.

T.I.'s attorney Steve Sadow tells TMZ he got on the phone with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, and had T.I. released within 2 hours of his arrest.

The judge reviewed and dismissed the extradition order.

The Clifford Harris who is wanted reportedly weighs 205 pounds. T.I. reportedly weighs 165 pounds.