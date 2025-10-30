Drake Trolls Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers With Gloating Posts After Blue Jays Win
Drake didn't show much mercy after his Blue Jays took control of the World Series with a big victory on Wednesday night ... as he trolled Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers with a pair of gloating social media posts.
The "Nice For What" spitter took to his Instagram page just minutes after Toronto beat L.A., 6-1, at Dodger Stadium ... and he bragged about his favorite MLB team going up 3-2 in the championship series.
In one IG Story post, he shared an image of Ohtani in a sweater vest with the caption, "ONE MORE!!!!!!!" In a second, he threw up a snap of Trey Yesavage striking out L.A.'s best player.
"Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol," Drake wrote in a caption on the photo.
Views from the 6 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/JzxrX5wRM8— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2025 @MLBONFOX
Drizzy's been pretty much all in on the Jays since they took down the Mariners in the American League Championship Series ... throwing a Game 7 party before hitting up Game 1 of the W.S. at Rogers Centre.
The series will now head back to Canada for Game 6 -- and it seems like a sure bet Drake will be in attendance. Only question ... will he perform??? Stay tuned!