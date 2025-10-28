Dodgers, Blue Jays Chow Down On Fruit Platter During Marathon World Series Game

Game 3 of the World Series clocked in at a whopping six hours and 39 minutes ... and Dodgers and Blue Jays players were doing everything to stay locked in -- including some late-night eats!

Cameras caught both teams being delivered a fruit platter as the game wore on late into the night, and after playing 18 innings of baseball, anything would have hit the spot.

Dodgers fruit platter vs blue jays platter who you got? pic.twitter.com/6dZQsl1yR4 — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 28, 2025 @TedBuddy8

While it's unclear where the fruit came from -- a vendor outside, restaurant supplies from the stadium -- the options were vast ... from watermelon to pineapple ... and even grapes!

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was seen chowing down on some fruit. Unfortunately, the melon and grapes weren't enough for the Jays, who left Chavez Ravine with the "L" after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the 18th.

Game 3 will go down as an instant classic -- it marked the second-longest game in World Series history, just behind Game 3 of the Dodgers and the Red Sox in 2018.