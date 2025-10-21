Drake and Friends Go Wild After Toronto Blue Jays Clinch World Series Berth

Hold On, We're Going To The World Series!!!

Drake went from zero to 100 real quick after his beloved Blue Jays secured a date with the Dodgers in the World Series ... losing his absolute mind as soon as Toronto won Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday.

Drizzy -- the self-proclaimed 6ix God -- documented his watch party as Jeff Hoffman struck out Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez in the top of the ninth inning ... and naturally, the vibes were high in the room.

"BIG SHOW ITS UP 6'ERRRRRRRS" Drake captioned the vid ... which featured him dropping some F-bombs as the final out was recorded.

No word on why Drake didn't go to the game himself ... after all, it did go down in the North.

The interesting part?? Drake's Blue Jays will now duke it out with Los Angeles in the Fall Classic ... which just so happens to be his hated nemesis Kendrick Lamar's home squad.

Chances are we won't see these guys sitting together and downing hot dogs and brews at Dodger Stadium or the Rogers Centre when the World Series kicks off this weekend ... but while the winner of their rap beef is debated, someone's gonna have some bragging rights when it's all said and done.

As for the ALCS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named MVP ... thanks to a .385 batting average and three homers.