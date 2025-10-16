'Ghost Adventures' Star Offers to Cleanse Milwaukee Brewers' Allegedly Haunted Hotel

Play video content TMZ.com

Forget the Ghostbusters ... the MLB should give Zak Bagans a call if the Milwaukee hotel players stay at is indeed haunted -- 'cause the "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ Sports he'll rid the place of any ghouls and goblins if they're there!!

Talk of the Cream City's potentially haunted B&B cropped back up again this week ... when Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez ditched his teammates at the legendary Pfister Hotel over claims the place was jinxed.

Hernandez said his wife had heard all the horror stories of baseball players being toyed with by ghosts at the establishment -- so he had to find other lodging for L.A.'s NLCS road matchups against the Brewers.

Bagans told us the situation is actually no laughing matter -- and if Rob Manfred and Co. want to assuage the issue moving forward, they should give him a ring.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Bagans said. "You don't really hear about a lot of Major League athletes or professional athletes having experiences with ghosts in one hotel."

"I'm willing to go there and conduct a professional investigation."

The place has previously drawn complaints from guys like Bryce Harper and Hernandez's teammate, Mookie Betts ... but Bagans seemed convinced he could fix it all.

"I would go there and try to make contact with whoever this spirit is and see exactly what is going on," he told us. "Why are they targeting baseball players?"

If he can't make it, he did offer up some advice for those who have to stay under the roof ... recommending guys use a smudge kit or add Palo Santo to their luggage, saying it's like bug spray to mosquitoes.

He also advised players not to communicate with the spirits, saying that it can do more harm than good.