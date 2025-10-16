Brewers, Dodgers Fans Involved In 'Call ICE' Incident Banned From American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers fans involved in the "Call ICE" incident at American Family Field during the NLCS have been banned from the stadium ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Milwaukee addressed the viral video from the seventh inning of Game 2 ... saying, "The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender or national origin."

Play video content

"Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark."

The video went viral, which showed a woman, reportedly identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, saying she was going to "call ICE" on Ricardo Fosado, a Latino Dodgers fan.

While Kobylarczyk has since reportedly lost her job at Manpower Group and her position on the Wisconsin board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation ... Fosado didn't leave the ordeal unscathed, either.

"In this instance, the Milwaukee Police Department dealt with the individual who was ejected for actions apart from the events depicted in this video, including disorderly conduct and public intoxication," the team added.

"Separately, video shows that the other individual involved in the argument became physical in the course of her interactions with the person who was ejected."

"For these reasons and in accordance with our Guest Code of Conduct specific to ejections and physical confrontations, both fans are being notified that they are not allowed to return to the ballpark for future events."

When we spoke with Fosado, he said he was never given a reason for being kicked out.

Luckily for Fosado, he's a Dodgers fan ... so he might not even need a reason to return to the Brewers' ballpark, especially with the team being up 2-0 in the NLCS.