Milwaukee Brewers Fan Reportedly Loses Job After 'Call ICE' Remark

Play video content

A Milwaukee Brewers fan who quipped that she was going to "call ICE" on a Latino Dodgers supporter at a playoff game earlier this week has reportedly lost her job.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated on Wednesday Shannon Kobylarczyk's employer, Manpower Group, parted ways with the woman after she was seen on video making the comment to Ricardo Fosado during Tuesday's Game 2 of the NLCS at American Family Field.

SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST RBI OF THE NLCS



pic.twitter.com/HhcV47hRVs — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 15, 2025 @BenVerlander

Additionally, the outlet reported Kobylarczyk resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board of directors after the incident.

The viral situation occurred in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' win over the Brewers -- after Fosado had gloated about his favorite team taking a 4-1 lead.

Fosado can be heard in a video he recorded asking Milwaukee fans around him why they were so quiet. Kobylarczyk can then be seen interjecting, chiding the man for drinking a cocktail instead of beer -- before she turned to a man in front of her and yelled, "You know what? Let's call ICE."

Fosado then informed the woman he was a U.S. citizen and a war veteran.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Fosado said he was actually booted from the stadium -- not Kobylarczyk -- over the matter. He did say that outside of the experience, he had a good time at the stadium ... and everyone else was friendly the whole way.

For Kobylarczyk's part, she's not yet publicly commented on the matter.