Ken Rosenthal Apologizes To Brewers Photog After Viral Incident

Ken Rosenthal is revisiting his viral mishap from over the weekend ... saying he "felt awful" after knocking a photog to the ground in an attempt to dodge a postgame Gatorade celebration -- and apologizing for the whole ordeal.

Rosenthal addressed the matter on his "Fair Territory" podcast ... claiming the video making rounds after the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a walk-off win against the St. Louis Cardinals wasn't as bad as it looked -- but his focus was on making sure he did his job.

Shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal for running over the camera man and then giving him a dirty look as he doesn’t offer to help him up pic.twitter.com/fDur9mSIYV — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) September 14, 2025 @BrewCrewScoop

"I must admit, though, when I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared," Rosenthal said. "I was more confused than anything. Now I had to continue the interview. We were live folks, on national television, couldn't stop!"

"That said, I felt awful about what happened. And afterward, I went up to Scott [Paulus], who I've worked with in pits before over the years, and I apologized. And I apologized profusely because let's face it, I don't think you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation."

At first, folks felt Rosenthal should have helped the guy out after the tumble ... but he's making it clear he was remorseful over it all.