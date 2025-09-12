S.F. Giants Legend Hunter Pence Selling Malibu Mansion for $39 Million

Hunter Pence is hunting for a buyer for his stunning Southern California mansion ... as TMZ Sports has learned the two-time World Series champion just put the Malibu pad up for sale.

We're told the ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star listed it on Wednesday ... for a whopping $39 million.

The price tag is high, but the place -- listed by Joy Kanner of Compass -- is gorgeous ... it's got 7,356 square feet of living space featuring five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a home office, a gym and a media room.

Pence first bought it in 2016, while he played for the Giants ... but reps for the former outfielder tell us he's now ready to part with it as he continues to be pulled back toward the Bay Area.

"Since retiring from Major League Baseball in 2021, Hunter has focused on sports broadcasting, motivational speaking and community engagement," his team said in a statement. "As his role with the Giants continues to expand, he and his wife have become deeply rooted in San Francisco -- serving as proud ambassadors for the city and dedicating their time to local initiatives. With their lives now centered in San Francisco, they've decided to part with their Malibu residence."

The open-concept property sits on the Pacific Coast Highway ... and features a water wall at the main entrance, 12-foot ceilings, a 93-foot infinity pool, barbecue area and fire pit.

The property also sits above Malibu Cove Colony and boasts panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

"Malibu’s surf, energy, and the sense of peace drew me to this location," Pence added in a statement.

"Building this home was all about creating a private retreat where my family could slow down, recharge, and enjoy everything this community has to offer. My hope is that whoever steps into it, makes their own unforgettable memories here."