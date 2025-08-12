'Breaking Bad' Home Owner Wants It to Be Turned Into Museum, Sticks by $4M Price
The owner of the suburban Albuquerque home from "Breaking Bad" ain't budging on their nearly $4 mil price tag -- claiming it’s a steal, especially since the next owner could cash in by turning it into the ultimate fan magnet!
TMZ spoke to current owner Joanne Padilla -- whose late parents owned the famous pad -- and she’s hoping whoever drops $3,995,000 on it will finally give fans what they’ve been dying for ... turning it into a full-on museum.
Joanne tells us the 1,900-square-foot, 4-bed, 1-bath home could rake in some serious cash as a museum -- even 12 years after the show ended. She says they still have an average of 300 carloads of fans a day from all over the world who come to New Mexico just to see it.
She’s convinced the place has so much potential, she could’ve slapped a way higher price tag on it -- especially compared to other famous TV homes that have sold ... but at this point, she’s ready to move on.
As you know, the 1972-built home is still a major fan attraction -- thanks to the hit show about a high school teacher-turned-meth kingpin, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.