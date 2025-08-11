Terry & Heather Dubrow Sell Beverly Hills Home for $16.5M

Terry and Heather Dubrow just got a big payday for their Beverly Hills mansion ... unloading their beautiful home for a whopping $16.5M.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the deal closed Monday on the 9,000-square-foot estate, which boasts stunning ocean views along with 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

As for the lucky buyer, we're told the unnamed person is from outside the country, and is not a celebrity.

Take a look at the pics ... the gorgeous property also features a full-size tennis court, pool and massive terrace.

The Dubrows sealed the deal with the help of their real estate agent, Josh Flagg.

Sources familiar with the deal tell TMZ ... the buyer saw the listed property while scrolling Instagram and reached out to Flagg. Funny enough, they were actually in escrow to buy the pad once before, but backed out at the last minute -- and that's when Heather and Terry scooped it up.

Apparently, the buyer had some lingering regrets, and wasn't about to let it slip away again ... touring the place three times before closing.