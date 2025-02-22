Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow Give Positive Update On Teddi Mellencamp's Health
Teddi Mellencamp's turning a corner for the better, and her most recent health update looks promising ... this according to Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow.
We caught up with reality TV couple in L.A. Friday night, and we asked about how Mellencamp's doing -- Heather and Teddi have both starred on 'Real Housewives' series, so they run in similar circles -- and, Heather says they got a good update this week.
Heather and Terry won't share what exactly the good news is ... but, they say it means Teddi's turning a corner -- and, doing a lot better than when she was initially told she had multiple tumors on her brain.
The Dubrows say Teddi's incredibly brave ... and, they're asking people to keep praying for TM.
As we told you ... Teddi shared the news of her diagnosis with fans last week -- revealing a series of splitting headaches sent her to the ER, where she was diagnosed.
She underwent surgery to remove some of the largest ones ... but, the rest she said would be handled via radiation.
Teddi's sister, Justice, shared an update in the days after the surgery ... admitting it was hard to watch a loved one go through this type of pain -- but, adding Teddi is one of the strongest people she knows.
It sounds like things are trending in the right direction for Teddi ... though there's almost certainly a long road ahead.