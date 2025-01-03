'Breaking Bad' House Goes Up for Sale for $4 Million

The suburban Albuquerque house famously featured on the show "Breaking Bad" is now on the market ... and the owners want some serious Walter White bucks for the property.

The 1,900-square-foot home with 4 bedrooms and one bathroom, featuring central air and a swimming pool, has an estimated $343,000 Zillow price tag -- but given how famous the property is thanks to the AMC series, the current owners are seeking a cool $4 million.

Listing agent David Christensen tells TMZ ... the family, who has lived in the New Mexico house since 1973, got a knock on the door one day in 2006 that changed their lives forever. Producers from a new show wanted to use their home for a pilot episode -- and the rest is history.

The home, built in 1972, remains a huge draw for fans of the series -- the show's about a high school teacher turned meth kingpin, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul -- and the owners estimate about 300 cars a day pass by for a gander.

Since the series concluded in 2013, the property has been gated. That's due to fans throwing pizzas at the property in tribute to one iconic scene.

In a fit of rage in one episode, Walter throws a pizza that lands on the roof of the house, so knuckleheads kept trying to recreate the moment -- so much so, the show's creator had to chastise fans in 2015, telling them to grow up and be respectful!

DC tells TMZ ... the gates were installed four years ago ... but overall, since the show ended, most passersby have been polite and respectful to the owners and property.