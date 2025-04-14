'Jed The Fish,' Legendary Los Angeles Radio DJ, Dead at 69

Jed Gould, AKA "Jed The Fish" -- a longtime DJ at renowned L.A. rock radio station KROQ -- has died, TMZ has learned.

Variety was first to report the veteran music host died from recently diagnosed lung cancer. Jed's death was announced on his Instagram account this morning, saying he died at 6 AM Monday at his home.

Jed joined KROQ way back in 1978 ... the station has long been known as a big-time outlet for alternative rock, new wave, and punk rock. Jed last spun records on the air there in 2012, when he left his afternoon slot, and later returned as host of a 1980s-music-themed satellite show, and he's worked a couple other station gigs around California, before and after his KROQ tenure.

Jed's been named the Billboard Modern Rock Personality of the Year award twice and the Radio & Records Local Modern Rock Personality of the Year. Various other co-workers and broadcasters are paying tribute on social media this morning to the prolific rocker.

Jed Gould was 69.