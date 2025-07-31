Aaron Paul Lists Historic Hollywood Home for $10M, Rich Celeb Ownership History

Aaron Paul's putting his historic Los Angeles home on the market ... and it's got a rich Hollywood history of celebrity ownership.

The "Breaking Bad" star just listed the famous Seyler House for $9,995,000 ... it's one of the most storied estates in Los Feliz and sits just below Griffith Park.

The place is 4,0236 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a pool ... and Aaron says the home has a "deep soul" and the "original finishes that make this home magic are still intact, which is a testament to how much respect all of its owners have had for this space over the years."

Aaron also notes the home was a safe haven for his family and he feels lucky to have experienced so much of his life there over the years ... the home is within walking distance to the Greek Theater, Griffith Park, and tons of restaurants ... but apparently it's time to sell and move on.

The estate rests on 1.5 acres and there are a bunch of patios and terraces ... plus a pool, cold plunge, fire pit, outdoor fireplace, koi pond, a dining patio in a garden and an amphitheater.

Inside, there's a den, a card room, and an eat-in kitchen to go with three ensuite bedrooms.