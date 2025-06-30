Andy Cohen Sells NYC Duplex for $10.5 Million

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andy Cohen Bravo Boss Sells NYC Duplex for $10.5M!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Andy Cohen's Custom NYC Duplex
Getty/Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images / The Stern Weber Studio

Andy Cohen has officially sold his longtime New York City duplex, marking the end of a two-decade chapter in the Bravo host’s real estate journey in this location ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the Bravo boss, who originally listed the West Village property in September 2024 for $14 million, sold the property for $10.5 million last week.

Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images / The Stern Weber Studio

The 3,500-square-foot duplex was a custom combination of four separate units AC bought over 20 years. The home features three fireplaces, a cobalt-blue kitchen, a steam room, and a custom-designed staircase made of glass and steel.

Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images / The Stern Weber Studio

Cohen, who has been candid about his desire for outdoor space, relocated to another West Village penthouse ... for a casual $18 million.

Eytan Stern Weber / Evan Joseph Images / The Stern Weber Studio

Ryan Serhant held the listing.

