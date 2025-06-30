Andy Cohen Sells NYC Duplex for $10.5 Million

Andy Cohen has officially sold his longtime New York City duplex, marking the end of a two-decade chapter in the Bravo host’s real estate journey in this location ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the Bravo boss, who originally listed the West Village property in September 2024 for $14 million, sold the property for $10.5 million last week.

The 3,500-square-foot duplex was a custom combination of four separate units AC bought over 20 years. The home features three fireplaces, a cobalt-blue kitchen, a steam room, and a custom-designed staircase made of glass and steel.

Cohen, who has been candid about his desire for outdoor space, relocated to another West Village penthouse ... for a casual $18 million.