Christina Ricci Sells L.A. Home for $4 Million

Christina Ricci is ready for her home upgrade ... because she just sold the house she felt was too small to accommodate an extra family member who lost their place in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the 'Addams Family' star sold her Silver Lake estate for $4 million.

Christina listed the 3,396-square-foot property in March for $4,175,000 because she needed to find a new home to live comfortably in with a family member who was displaced by January's devastating fires.

Christina's Silver Lake pad has only 3 bedrooms, so it sounds like things were cramped with the new family member, and it will be interesting to see where she ends up.

She's saying goodbye to some breathtaking views of Downtown L.A. and the surrounding mountain ranges ... the estate is perched above the Silver Lake Reservoir and features floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors opening up to a private deck and rooftop terrace.

The home has all the bells and whistles -- including a pool and spa overlooking the city ... and the primary suite is decked out with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bath.

Wildfires in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena displaced thousands of families when the destruction began ... and the rebuilding process is moving slowly. Some folks left town, others found new places further away and many, like in Christina's situation, moved in with family.