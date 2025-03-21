Christina Ricci Lists L.A. Home, Needs Bigger Place for Family Displaced by Fire

Christina Ricci is putting her home on the market ... and it's all because of a family member who lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the actress is listing her Silver Lake estate Saturday for $4,175,000.

We're told Christina is saying goodbye to her place because she has a family member who was displaced in the January fires and she needs to find a new home where they can all live comfortably.

Christina's Silver Lake pad is 3,396 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms ... so it sounds like she could use some more space to accommodate her new roomies.

The estate sits above the Silver Lake Reservoir and offers breathtaking views of Downtown L.A. and the mountains ... thanks to floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors opening up to a private deck and rooftop terrace.

Christina's pad has all the bells and whistles ... including a pool and spa overlooking the city. The primary suite is decked out with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bath.

Wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena displaced thousands of families when the blazes ignited in January ... and the rebuilding process is going to take a while. Some folks left town, others found new places further away and many, like in Christina's case, moved in with family.