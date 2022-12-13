Christina Ricci's Divorce Finalized, Shares Custody with James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci and her ex are in agreement ... about their divorce, anyway, and it looks like she's keeping their L.A. home and her movie money -- but she'll cough up a bunch of dough to even things out.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christina is getting the house in the San Fernando Valley ... while she and her ex-husband, film producer James Heerdegen, will split the money from the upcoming sale of their place in NYC.

Christina, who's repped by attorney Samantha Spector, will keep all of the residuals and royalties for her work. As for James, he gets a Subaru -- along with his personal belongings, and a one-time payment of $189,687 from Christina.

There's no spousal or child support according to the docs ... but Christina will pay for 100% of private school, and any uncovered medical expenses for their 8-year-old son, Freddie.

They'll have joint legal custody, but she makes the tiebreaking call on things like major medical and educational decisions. As for physical custody, that's also split between Christina and James ... although she has primary custody.