Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident

Exclusive

Christina Ricci has just filed for divorce from her husband after almost 7 years of marriage ... TMZ has learned.

The "Casper" and "Addams Family" star filed L.A. County Superior Court Thursday morning to divorce film producer James Heerdegen, whom Ricci met in 2011 while they working on the set of the show, "Pan Am." They got married on October 26, 2013, in NYC.

Ricci cites irreconcilable differences as the reason why she wants to end the marriage. She's asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie.

Our sources say there is no prenup but Christina was the main money earner. And then there's this ... Ricci was granted an emergency protective order by cops after an altercation in which she claims James spit on her. The altercation went down exactly a week ago in her L.A. home.

Heerdegen, who was not arrested after the incident, has been ordered to stay away from Ricci.