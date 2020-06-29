Dr. Dre's Wife, Nicole Young, Files for Divorce

Exclusive

Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years are ending their marriage ... she's filed for divorce.

Nicole Young filed the paperwork Monday, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

Dre married Nicole on May 25, 1996, and they have 2 adult children together -- a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly -- so they won't have to deal with child support.

Sources connected to Nicole say there is no prenup. Dre's net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at $800 million.

Nicole is also seeking spousal support.

She was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt. Young works as a lawyer and is represented in the divorce by a high-powered celeb attorney, Samantha Spector.