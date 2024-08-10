Christina Ricci Sells L.A.-Area Home for $2.2 Million

Christina Ricci's walking away from her home sale with exactly what she wanted ... taking millions with her to a new pad, as she got every dollar of her original listing price.

Our real estate sources say Christina sold her home in the L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills for $2.249 million, the exact price she asked when she put it on the market back in June.

Ricci's house was only on the market for 50 days -- not every celeb is that lucky -- before someone snatched up the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in the popular neighborhood.

The 2,718-square-foot home boasts a modern kitchen, massive dining room and beautiful living room ... with a backyard featuring a lush garden and swimming pool.

CR bought the pad back in 2018 for $1.1 million ... but, she put some cash into renovating the place with all the newest fixings -- a process fans got to see on Season 2 of Jeff Lewis' "Hollywood Houselift."

She got the house in her divorce from James Heerdegen when they split in 2021 after seven years of marriage. Now, it seems like she and her new husband Mark Hampton are ready to move on.