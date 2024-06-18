Christina Ricci Selling L.A. Area Home for $2.2 Million

Christina Ricci is unloading her Los Angeles area home -- and she's aiming to double her earnings with the price tag.

The actress listed her Woodland Hills, CA home Monday ... and if you have an extra couple million (and change) lying around, the property could be yours.

CR is asking for a cool $2.249 million for the crib -- and despite the steep ask, Christina's residence is certainly worth the Benjamins ... it's got all the bells and whistles of luxury.

Frankly, Christina's put quite a bit of TLC into this property ... working with celebrity interior designer Jeff Lewis to bring the home together for what you see now. The renovations were even featured on season 2 of Jeff's Amazon Freevee show, "Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis."

The home -- boasting 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and over 2,700 square feet of living space -- features an open floor plan ... which shows off the modern cook's kitchen, massive dining room and picturesque living room.

The primary bathroom is a wallpaper enthusiast's dream, as it's decked out with a black and white floral pattern -- which lets the all white in the bathroom pop.

As for the grounds ... they're equally impressive -- the backyard is a tranquil paradise thanks to a lush garden and large swimming pool.

Like we said, Christina is looking to make a profit here ... she bought this place in 2018 for just $1.1 mil. CR walked away with the residence while finalizing her divorce from James Heerdegen -- to whom she was married to for almost 7 years before their split in 2020.

Christina later married hairstylist Mark Hampton ... turning the Woodland Hills house into a family home for themselves and their daughter, Cleopatra -- who was born in December 2021. Christina also shares one son Freddie with her ex-husband.