Bella Thorne Lists L.A. Home for $4 Million

Bella Thorne is looking to part ways with her beautiful home in Topanga Canyon ... because she just put her place on the market.

Our real estate sources tell us Bella just listed her estate for $3,995,000.

Bella's pad is 7,624 square feet with 6 bedrooms ... and it sits on a hilltop with 360-degree views of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Pacific Ocean and the city lights of the San Fernando Valley.

There's a main house with 5 bedrooms and a 945-square-foot guest house ... and the property is pretty secluded, as it's nestled behind a gated private road.

Bella's Mediterranean-style home has all the bells and whistles ... including a pool, firepit, BBQ area and a spa with a cascading waterfall on the 10-acre property.

The gourmet kitchen comes with a Madre Perla Quartzite island, Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and dual dishwashers ... and there's a huge floral installation in the main entryway, creeping up the staircase. The flower art is designed by renowned florist Kristen Alpaugh, and it's included.

Bella's place is in the heart of Topanga Canyon -- minutes away from Calabasas and just 15 minutes from the Malibu coastline.

No word on why Bella is moving ... but someone is about to get their dream home.