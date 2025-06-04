Neve Campbell Sells L.A.-Area Home for $4.2 Million

Neve Campbell's officially gotta find a new place to host a "Party of Five" ... 'cause she just sold her L.A.-area home for more than $4 million.

The "Scream" actress and her partner JJ Feild sold their 5-bedroom, 5-and-a-half bathroom residence in Sherman Oaks for $4.286 million. This comes just about six weeks after they initially listed the property.

The house boasts huge stone walls ... and, it sounds like the property is set far back from the street -- with the 3-car garage in the front hiding the massive estate from view.

There is a formal dining room with French doors that open up to a chef's kitchen featuring a center island, marble counters, stainless appliances, window seating, and a fireplace. On the first floor, the new owners also have a spacious guest wing with a private entrance and terrace ... with a fifth bedroom that can also be converted into a study.

Of course, a place this big comes with the obligatory pool and yard designed by the current owners ... so horror fans can enjoy the style choices of Sidney Prescott herself!

There's also a sauna, cold plunge, a vegetable garden, open fire grill, smoker, gas grill, and bar seating ... perfect for summer BBQs.

Sotheby's International Realty posted images of the property when it was originally listed.

