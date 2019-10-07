'Scream' House Hosting Last Halloween Party Ever

Exclusive Alamy/TMZ/MasiMedia LLC Composite

The famous house used in the first "Scream" slasher film is going out with a bang ... with a Halloween party offering die-hard fans their last chance to get scared by Ghostface ... for a price.

Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon are the masterminds behind Screamoween -- located near Santa Rosa, CA -- and they're hosting one last recreation of the rager at the actual home where the movie's classic ending went down.

The party's set for Halloween night, and fans can drop $199 for a ticket to the shindig ... but you better move fast, there's only 150 tickets available. We're told the owners of the property want their privacy, so the upcoming party will be it.

Anthony and Nate tell us they spent $10,000 to rent out the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom crib for Halloween, and they're tricking out the pad with a bunch of spooky surprises.