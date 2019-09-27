Dodgers' Dustin May Rocks Surreal Pennywise Fit At Team's Epic Costume Party

Dustin May's fastball is scary as hell ... but his costume at the Dodgers' dress-up party on Thursday was even more terrifying -- 'cause he made for an UNREAL Pennywise!!!

For some reason, L.A. decided to celebrate Halloween about a month early this year after their win over the Padres ... and we're all grateful for it.

May's Pennywise fit stole the show -- seriously, don't let your kids see it (get it!) -- but his teammates had some pretty incredible costumes as well.

Star hitter Cody Bellinger and reliever Joe Kelly dressed up as LeBron's "Taco Tuesday" ... and it's hilarious.

Power hitters Justin Turner and A.J. Pollock went as USC and Notre Dame football players ... while stars Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson went as Eagles and Packers.

There was also "Dragon Ball Z", Baby Sharks and Forrest Gump ... seriously, click through the photos -- they're awesome.