Nick And Vanessa Lachey Selling Encino Home For Millions

nick and vanessa lachey selling lavish california estate for millions!!!

By TMZ Staff
Nick And Vanessa Lachey Selling Encino Home
Getty/TMZ Composite

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are parting ways with their Southern California home -- listing the gated property less than a year after purchasing it … TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us ... the couple put the modern Encino estate on the market on Monday for a cool $7.4 million … they bought the house back in July for $6.7 mil.

The home has over 8,000 square feet of living space with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. It’s got all the bells and whistles … the backyard is a private resort of its own featuring a sparkling pool, separate guest house, and basketball court.

Downstairs, things get even more fun with a full-scale entertainment basement, complete with a sleek bar, media lounge, and gym

The heart of the home is a chef’s dream -- a state-of-the-art kitchen featuring marble surfaces, soft muted tones, and a spacious butler’s pantry -- perfect for high end gourmet dinners.

Security and serenity go hand-in-hand at the property, which boasts perimeter surveillance, a bank-grade safe room, and a three-car garage.

Craig Knizek and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency hold the listing.