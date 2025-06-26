'X-Files' Star David Duchovny Sells Malibu Home for $11M
Nothing classified here -- David Duchovny has sold his Malibu home for $11 million!
TMZ can confirm the ultra-modern Point Dume pad sold for a pretty penny ... though it's more than a million bucks less than its original $12.5 million listing price.
The new owners are in for a luxurious living experience -- as you can see in our gallery ... the 3,577-square-foot estate offers a roomy living area with a seamless transition to the outdoor lounging space.
The stunning backyard is part of the acre of lush land included in the property -- and offers entertaining options that are out of this world. Just look at these pics -- there's a lap pool running the length of the house ... plus top-of-the-line spa amenities, including a built-in Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower and a cold plunge.
A large wooden deck connects to a sunken fire pit with built-in seating ... and it's hard to miss the outdoor kitchen fitted with a Wolf grill and mini-fridge.
The outdoors are incorporated inside with skylights that allow any 'X-Files' fan to keep an eye out for UFOs.
The airy home offers 3 bedrooms that feature gorgeous white oak floors and ensuite baths, plus a high-end kitchen completed with stone countertops, custom-made cabinetry, and a premium 5-burner range from Miele -- perfect for a 5-star dinner with friends ... human or extraterrestrial.
There's clearly plenty of unique features to this home -- but a noteworthy mention is the transported train caboose situated in the backyard that offers extra living space. It can be used as a guest room or office... and includes an ensuite bath with a skylit shower.
Add in the exclusive beach-key access and ample parking space ... it's no wonder David called it home for 20 years!
Christopher Cortazzo of Compass represented both the buyer and seller in this stellar deal.