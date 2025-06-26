'X-Files' Star David Duchovny Sells Malibu Home for $11M

Trust No One ... But Us!

Nothing classified here -- David Duchovny has sold his Malibu home for $11 million!

TMZ can confirm the ultra-modern Point Dume pad sold for a pretty penny ... though it's more than a million bucks less than its original $12.5 million listing price.

The new owners are in for a luxurious living experience -- as you can see in our gallery ... the 3,577-square-foot estate offers a roomy living area with a seamless transition to the outdoor lounging space.

The stunning backyard is part of the acre of lush land included in the property -- and offers entertaining options that are out of this world. Just look at these pics -- there's a lap pool running the length of the house ... plus top-of-the-line spa amenities, including a built-in Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower and a cold plunge.

A large wooden deck connects to a sunken fire pit with built-in seating ... and it's hard to miss the outdoor kitchen fitted with a Wolf grill and mini-fridge.

The outdoors are incorporated inside with skylights that allow any 'X-Files' fan to keep an eye out for UFOs.

The airy home offers 3 bedrooms that feature gorgeous white oak floors and ensuite baths, plus a high-end kitchen completed with stone countertops, custom-made cabinetry, and a premium 5-burner range from Miele -- perfect for a 5-star dinner with friends ... human or extraterrestrial.

There's clearly plenty of unique features to this home -- but a noteworthy mention is the transported train caboose situated in the backyard that offers extra living space. It can be used as a guest room or office... and includes an ensuite bath with a skylit shower.

Add in the exclusive beach-key access and ample parking space ... it's no wonder David called it home for 20 years!