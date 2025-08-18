Brad Pitt Selling Los Angeles Home Weeks After Break-In

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles house -- the one that was broken into earlier this summer -- is officially on its way to a new owner ... but TMZ has learned the sale was already in motion well before the burglary.

Real estate sources tell us ... Pitt's hillside 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Los Feliz property is currently in escrow in an off-market deal. We're told there was a flurry of interest as soon as word got out -- no surprise, considering the home has Hollywood history and Brad’s star power.

Brad purchased "The Steel House" from Aileen Getty ... who'd bought it from James Valentine of Maroon 5 in 2019.

Brad bought it in 2023 for $5.5 million. The house, built in 1960, with sweeping city views, was the scene of a June break-in -- BP was out of time at the time -- but our sources tell us Brad was already trying to part with the place before it was ransacked by thieves.

The move comes on the heels of Brad's latest purchase of a $12 million Los Angeles home he snagged from The Killers' guitarist, Dave Keuning.