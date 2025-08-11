Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $17 Million

Jim Carrey just unloaded his Los Angeles mansion for well over 8 figures ... alrighty then!!!

The 'Ace Ventura' star had been trying to sell his Brentwood estate for about 30 months ... and on Friday the transaction closed for $17 million.

Jim's former pad sits on more than 2 acres, and the grounds are decked out with a tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house with a wet bar, steam room and an infrared sauna ... plus a treetop yoga/meditation platform.

The 5-bedroom house is 10,954 square feet, with 6 fireplaces, brick hallways, wood floors and a custom art deco movie theater straight out of Old Hollywood ... complete with a popcorn concessions room.

The primary suite has a private balcony overlooking the sprawling estate ... and the home also has a wine cellar and an art gallery.

Jim first put the estate on the market in February 2023 for $28.9 million ... and he slashed the price a couple times over the years before finally getting a deal done. Jim purchased the property in 1994 for $3.8M.

Graham J. Larson of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing.