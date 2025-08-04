Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shannen Doherty's Malibu Home for Sale

Shannen Doherty Malibu Estate Up For $ale

By TMZ Staff
Published
Late Shannen Doherty's Malibu Home For Sale
Shannen Doherty's longtime Malibu home is up for sale ... 13 months after she died from cancer.

The late "Beverly Hills, 90210" star lived on the property for about two decades before her July 2024 death ... and now it's on the market for $9,450,000.

Shannen's place is about 5,400 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It's got all the bells and whistles, including a pool and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

The primary suite features a canopy bed and direct access to the pool deck ... and the grounds are surrounded by trees and bushes for extra privacy, something Shannen coveted.

Shannen's estate is up the hill from the beach and she reportedly remodeled it after some smoke damage from the 2018 Woolsey Fire ... though her neighborhood wasn't directly impacted by this year's Palisades Fire, which burned lots of homes to the ground in other parts of Malibu.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing. He was a good pal of Shannen's and is reportedly the executor of her estate. Chris told the Wall Street Journal the proceeds from the sale will go to her estate.

